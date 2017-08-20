Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan questions CM Naveen Patnaik’s credibility as administrator

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday questioned the credibility of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as an administrator saying the state government has been “exposed” by the Supreme Court’s ruling on mining scam in the state. “The Supreme Court’s remarks on the mega mining scam in Odisha was an eye opener. It has exposed the state government,” Pradhan said.

Describing the ‘Outlook India Speakout best administrator award’ given to Patnaik recently as a publicity stunt, the senior BJP leader said, “If the chief minister is hailed as the best administrator even after the mining scam involving crores of rupees during the BJD rule, it is surprising”.

On the likelihood of any coalition between BJP and BJD for the 2019 elections, Pradhan claimed that BJP is in a position to form the next government in Odisha on its own strength and there is no need for any coalition. The Union minister said, BJP president Amit Shah is in the process of rolling out a road map to dethrone the BJD government in the state in the next polls.

Claiming that BJP had lost in many constituencies by a thin margin in the last elections, Pradhan said these seats can be won in 2019 polls by strengthening the organisation at the booth level. Regarding Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Odisha early next month, Pradhan said the BJP president’s visit is part of a strategy to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroot level.

