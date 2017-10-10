Union Minister dedicates 29 development projects to people

Sharma said the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister have put thrust on the timely completion of development projects. Sharma said the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister have put thrust on the timely completion of development projects.

Union Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma on Monday dedicated 29 development projects worth Rs 35 crore to the people at a function here.

Marble stones, which were displayed at Sector 27 park near the Kailash Hospital, will be put at the site of the completed projects.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said, “Jewar is developing fast. The Jewar Airport project has been given a green signal by the central government and it will further speed up the development.”

The union minister said projects completed under the prime minister’s rural road scheme included upgrade of the Dadri to Uncha Amipur, the Bishada Pioli, the Rabupura to Jewar, the Dankaur to Jhajahar, the Jarcha to Uncha Amipur and Dankaur to Rabupura roads.

In the NTPC area, the rural engineering department has constructed eight cement concrete roads while in Dadri the PWD has constructed four roads and as many in Jewar.

