Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son arrested for violence in Bhagalpur

Arjit Shashwat, son of Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, after his arrest in Patna on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Arjit Shashwat, son of Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, after his arrest in Patna on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Bhagalpur Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arjit Shaswat was arrested in Patna late on Saturday night over his alleged involvement in recent communal clashes in the district and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, police said on Sunday.

Shaswat, son of Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, along with eight others was booked on March 24 for allegedly stoking communal tension during a motorcade on the eve of Hindu new year, on March 18. Several persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clashes that witnessed heavy stone-pelting, arson and exchange of fire.

“We tracked Shaswat’s movement after his switched on his mobile phone for a while. We had been tracking his movement for a few days. We have enough proof against him and others,”

Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi told The Indian Express. He added that the police had studied the video footages of the incident and found objectionable slogans were shouted during the procession, which had provoked violence in the area.

Shaswat, was taken to Gandhi Maidan police around 11.30 pm on Saturday and produced before a Bhagalpur court on Sunday that remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier on Saturday, a Bhagalpur court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The alleged delay in Shashwat’s arrest had invited strong criticism from opposition parties in Bihar, especially the RJD, which accused the Nitish Kumar government of soft-peddling the matter. Shaswat, who had contested last Assembly elections from Bhagalpur unsuccessfully, however claimed he “had not committed any offense” and was being “wrongly framed” in the case.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad police also booked Congress district spokesperson Sallu Khan and JD(U) leader Tejendra Kumar Singh for provoking a mob during the Ram Navami celebrations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App