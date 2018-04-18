Anantkumar Hegde’s convoy involved in truck accident, claims he was target of failed assassination bid

Union Minister Anantkumar Hedge’s convoy was involved in an accident in Haveri district in Karnataka on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@AnantkumarH) Union Minister Anantkumar Hedge’s convoy was involved in an accident in Haveri district in Karnataka on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@AnantkumarH)

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde claimed he was the target of a failed assassination bid on Tuesday after a car in his convoy was involved in an accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district. He said there was a “deliberate attempt” on his life and claimed that a truck tried to ram into his car but hit a vehicle which was part of his convoy. One of his support staff suffered a fractured shoulder, he said.

Hegde said the truck driver — identified by him as Nasir — was caught by locals and did not seem to be in an inebriated condition. He tweeted a video of the incident, adding that it showed it was “quite evident” that he was “purposefully” targeted.

“A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit,” Hegde said, “However our support staff in the escort vehicle has suffered severe injuries in the form of shoulder fracture.”

I suspect serious attempt on my life looking at the incident as it doesn’t make an accident. The driver has purposefully tried hitting our vehicle and then hit our escort vehicle which is quiet evident in this video. pic.twitter.com/zAZjGwIWqq — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

Narrating his ordeal, he said that the vehicle was driven in the wrong direction and had been parked on the road horizontally. The truck tried to hit his car when his convoy approached.

I urge the police to take the case seriously in spilling the truth out from this guy named Nasir. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and am sure Police would expose all of them. pic.twitter.com/CXQuEZKMqD — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

“I urge the police to take the case seriously in spilling the truth out from this guy named Nasir. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and am sure Police would expose all of them,” Hegde added.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he will ask the state police to probe the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd