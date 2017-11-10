Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo/files) Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo/files)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan Thursday. Rajasthan Assembly Secretary Prithvi Raj, who was also the Returning Officer for the bypoll, said only one nomination had been filed and since the candidature was not withdrawn Thursday — the last day to do so — Alphons was elected unopposed. The poll was necessitated after M Venkaiah Naidu’s election as Vice-President.

Alphons, 64, is MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Born on August 8, 1953, he belongs to the 1979 batch of the IAS, Kerala cadre, and has served as Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority. He quit IAS in 2006 and became an MLA from Kanjirappally in Kerala. He has been a Union minister since September 3.

