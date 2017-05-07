Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya honoured for undertaking EPFO cadre restructuring

Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya

Senior Enforcement Officers of 1999 batch of Employees Provident Fund on Sunday felicitated Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya in Hyderabad, for taking steps for undertaking the cadre restructuring of the EPFO, which resulted in promotions for many officers.

Dattatreya said thousands of officials working in various cadres in the EPFO got promotions which were pending for the past 18 years. The Minister, while thanking the officials for the felicitation, said the cadre restructuring of EPFO resulted in promotion chances for the officials.

“The credit for restructuring should go to all the employees of EPFO and Central Board of Trustees. I did my duty as a minister,” said Dattatreya. The EPFO has over 4.30 crore subscribers with over Rs 10 lakh crore corpus. The Minister further said the officials have identified that about Rs 42,000 crore is now laying in “inoperative accounts” across the country.

