Digital transaction to touch Rs 4 cr/day this year: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Digital transaction is growing and is expected to increase by 33 per cent to Rs 4 crore per day this year, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said. “Digital transaction was Rs 1.85 crore per day in 2015. It was Rs 3 crore per day in 2016. It will be Rs 4 crore this year,” Prasad said while addressing an event organised to commemorate the World Consumer Rights Day at New Delhi.

To encourage e-transaction, he said more common service centers (CSC) will be set up for payment of utility bills through debit or credit cards.

“We have set up 2 lakh CSC. We will take (the number) to 2.5 lakh this year,” he added.

With growing number of e-transactions, Prasad said there is a dilemma how to strike a balance between maintaining privacy of data and at the same time using it for providing better service.

He was speaking on the theme ‘Consumer rights in a digital age’. Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Choudhary, Consumer Affairs Secretary Hem Pande, Nasscom President R Chandrashekar were among others present at the event.

