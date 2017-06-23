Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to visit Myanmar in July

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi at Parliament where an all party meeting on Kashmir was held. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi at Parliament where an all party meeting on Kashmir was held. (PTI File Photo)

Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is likely to take up issues like illegal stay of Rohingyas Muslims, activities of insurgent groups operating along the India-Myanmar and streamlining of “free movement regime” between the two countries during his visit to Myanmar on July 6, said officials.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingyas Muslims are spread across India. Around 11,000 of them are reported to be settled in Jammu and Kashmir alone. The state government had taken up the issue of their illegal stay recently. Identifying and sending them back provided Myanmar is ready to accept them was among the options discussed, an official said. Persecution has forced Rohingyas to flee their state of Rakhine in Myanmar.

New Delhi is likely to seek Myanmar’s cooperation in checking arms smuggling, exchange of intelligence information, cooperation in prevention of drug trafficking, controlling smuggling of wildlife articles and activities of insurgent groups along the border.

In 2016, 74 cases of infiltration along the border were reported as compared to 108 in 2015. India-Myanmar border is about 1,624 kilometers long and offers free movement regime across borders. Tribes living in the border areas are allowed to travel up to 16 kilometers on either side without restrictions or visa. The movement of militants has remained unhindered due to the porous border. They have managed to find safe heaven across the border after carrying out attacks.

