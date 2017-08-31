Former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi set to be next CAG

Former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Rajiv Mehrishi, who retired today as the Union Home Secretary, is set to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The current CAG is Shashi Kant Sharma, who was appointed by the UPA government in may 2013. In a statement to the Indian Express, Rajiv Mehrishi said: “I am in Jaipur, yet to receive any order.”

Meanwhile, Ranjan Kumar Ghose has been appointed as Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, as reported by ANI. Rajiv Gauba took over as the new Union Home Secretary after incumbent Mehrishi ended his two-year stint at the office.

Aside from being the Union Home Secretary, Mehrishi has held several key posts in Union and Rajasthan governments namely the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Principal Finance Secretary, Chairman of Indira Gandhi Nahar Board and District Magistrate and Collector of Bikaner under Rajasthan Government. In the Union Government, he has served as the Union Finance Secretary, Secretary (Fertilizers), and Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs).

Mehrishi is an MA (History) from St Stephen’s College in Delhi University. He also has a degree in business administration from Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow.

