Union home secretary holds talks with J&K CM, governor over security

In picture, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra (PTI Photo) In picture, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra (PTI Photo)

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and held extensive discussions on the security situation along the LoC and international border and issues related to law and order in the state. “The Governor and the Home Secretary held extensive discussions about issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order,” a Raj Bhawan spokesman said after the meeting.

Vohra and Mehrishi also discussed matters relating to the security situation along the international border and LoC, increasing attempts at infiltration and growing incidence of terrorism in the valley, the spokesman said.

Earlier, Mehrishi called on Chief Minister Mufti here and discussed the security situation in the state. “During the meeting, the Home Secretary discussed the overall situation in the state with the Chief Minister,” an official spokesman said.

Mehrishi arrived here this morning, a day after militants abducted and killed a young Kashmiri army officer in Shopian district.

The home secretary is scheduled to chair a meeting of senior security officials, including Director General of Police S P Vaid, to get first-hand information about the security scenario in the state, particularly in the valley where student protests have been going on for nearly a month now. Kashmir had witnessed violence during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which nine people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.

The Election Commission first postponed the April 12 polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat to May 25 in view of apprehension of violence during polling in south Kashmir. However, the commission later cancelled the May 25 bypoll, saying the situation there was not feasible for holding elections.

