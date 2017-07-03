Union Home Ministry appoints three nominated MLAs

Ministry of Home affairs. (File/Photo) Ministry of Home affairs. (File/Photo)

The government on Monday received an order from the Union Home Ministry appointing three members including two functionaries of the Puducherry unit of BJP and an educationist as nominated members of Assembly under the Government of Union Territories Act 1963. An official source confirming the order from the Home Ministry told PTI that the president of the Puducherry state committee of BJP V Saminathan and its Treasurer K G Shankar are among the three members to be inducted as nominated members.

The third member is one M Selvaganapathy an educationist.

In the present 30 memberAssembly the ruling Congress has 15 members while its alliance partner the DMK has two.

On the opposition block the AINRC has eight members and the AIADMK has four legislators. There is one Independent member.

