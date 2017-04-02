Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemns political violence in Kerala

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned the incidents of political violence in Kerala saying no civilised society can tolerate “senseless violence” as “no party can claim monopoly in a democracy.”

“No political party can claim monopoly in a democracy. But in Kerala, the political situation is something different. Here we can see prevalence of senseless political violence and political intolerance for establishing monopoly,” he said. He, however, named no political party as the one indulging in violence in the state.

Speaking at the valedictory function to celebrate Sangh ideologue P Parameswaran’s ninetieth birthday, the Union home minister said the efforts must be made to put an end to the “mindless political violence” in the state.

Referring to Kerala’s achievements in various fields, including education and health, Singh said the state could become one of the most developed states in the country if the political violence is put to an end.

He said he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during their meeting recently.

“All sections should work together to bring peace and harmony. I appeal to all sections of the society to work together to make Kerala the most developed state,” he said.

He said the political leaders are now facing the problem of integrity while Sangh ideologue Parameswaran was able to overcome it much earlier.

“Janasangham under the leadership of Parameswaran was formed in Kerala in 1957 when the party was not even an opposition in the state. The efforts of Parameswaran had shown results in the 2014 elections and he will also be able to see India becoming a Vishwaguru,” Singh said.

“The BJP has already laid a good foundation in Kerala and now the efforts have to be made to build up the party. The BJP is the party for the poor and it will strive hard for upliftment of the downtrodden,” Singh said.

“India is a country which accepts all religions. There are 72 sections of Muslims in the world and all these sections are there in India too, which cannot be seen in any other Muslim country,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now