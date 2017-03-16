Rajnath Singh, Radha Mohan Singh to attend Haryana Agri summit

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will be chief guests at the March 18 inauguration ceremony. (Representational Image) Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will be chief guests at the March 18 inauguration ceremony. (Representational Image)

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Radha Mohan Singh will attend the Agri Leadership Summit 2017 being organised by the Haryana government in Surajkund, Faridabad district, from March 18-20. Three MoUs will be signed for the promotion of horticulture and fisheries in Haryana on the second day of the summit, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Abhilaksh Likhi said at Chandigarh on Thursday.

He said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would launch a crop cluster development programme on farm marketing and a new programme on hi-tech ornamental fish hatchery.

He would also unveil ‘Crop Cluster Booklet 2017’ and ‘Agri Leaders’ Booklet 2017′, besides giving away awards in the fields of horticulture and fisheries.

Likhi said that MoUs for research and development would be signed between Wageningen University and University of Horticultural Sciences, Haryana, as well as Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) and Department of Horticulture, Haryana.

Apart from this, an MoU for technology transfer would be signed between Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Mumbai and Department of Fisheries, Haryana.

Peri urban farming, electronic farm trading and organic farming would be the key focus areas of the second Agri Leadership Summit.

“While Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will be the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony on March 18, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the Chief Guest at Kisan Sammelan on March 19.

“Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar will be the Guest of Honour at the inauguration ceremony,” he added.

Likhi said that while Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki would be the chief guest on valedictory and award ceremony on March 20, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh and Minister of State for Agriculture S S Ahluwalia would be the guests of honour.

