Union health ministry gets award for Swachhta drive

The Union Health Ministry has been declared as the “best department” for its contribution to Swachhta Pakhwada, an inter-ministry initiative organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation to promote cleanliness in government offices and health facilities.

The award was presented to the Health Ministry yesterday, on the third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission, an official release said.

Health Secretary C K Mishra received the award on behalf of the ministry.

The Swachhta Pakhwada, observed from February 1 to 15 this year, saw several ministries and government departments organising activities to promote hygiene in their offices, centrally funded hospitals and public health facilities across 36 states and UTs, the release said.

“More pertinently, in addition to the envisaged activities, some of the key contributions include mass awareness generation initiatives through rallies, street plays and painting competitions etc, leveraging the participation and support of public representatives, NGOs, schoolchildren and the community,” it stated.

During the fortnight-long campaign, all hospital/clinics were asked to install separate bins for dry and wet garbage and massive cleaning drives were undertaken in the patient wards and premises.

Doctors, nurses and medical staff along with patients and visitors also took part in the sanitation drive, the release added.

