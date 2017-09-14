Union Health Minister JP Nadd Nadda, CM Virbhadra Singh launch 12 medical institutions from Shimla

CM Virbhadra Singh and Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Shimla on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar CM Virbhadra Singh and Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Shimla on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar

Union Health Minister JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Wednesday launched 12 medical institutions via online at a function held at a hotel in Shimla. State Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur and senior officials of the state and central government were also present on the occasion.

The new institutions will come up in the districts of Sirmaur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla and Una. Out of these, important projects include two medical colleges at Nahan and Chamba which will come up at a cost of Rs 452 crore. The Chief Minister while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the function said that a budget Rs 71 crore has been made available to provide 330 free medicines and consumables to patients under the Indira Gandhi Free Medicines Scheme in the state.

Earlier, Nadda, who flew to Shimla on a one-day visit, met Thakur to discuss few pending issues. During the meet, Thakur reminded Nadda about laying the foundation stone for AIIMS at Bilaspur. The projects for which the foundation stones have been laid include, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Chamba, Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, Maternal and Child Health Wing (MCHW) of YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, MCHW of GNM of Dr RPGMC Tanda (Kangra) MCHW of Civil Hospital, Nurpur, MCHW of Regional Hospital, Una, MCHW of Civil Hospital Sundernagar, MCHW Regional Hospital Bilaspur and district hospital, Solan.

Besides these, the foundation stones of GNM Training School at Tanda Medical College, Tertiary Cancer Care Centre of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Mandi and Indoor Block Civil Hospital, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur were also laid.

“The purpose of establishing MCHW is to meet the health requirements during pregnancy. The wings will house operation theatres, labour rooms, ICUs, new born care units and ante-natal and post natal blocks and early intervention centers for children,” said a senior government official.

A provision of Rs 112 crore has been made under MCHW for 550 beds in seven health institutions. A budget of Rs 45 crore would be spent on Tertiary Cancer Care Center in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Mandi. The center will have facilities such as radiotherapy and will also be able to provide cancer care including detection, diagnoses, treatment, after care, palliative care and rehabilitation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App