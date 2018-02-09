Union govt rules out negligence, lack of oxygen as causes behind Gorakhpur tragedy

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said there was no information that any newborn children had died due to lack of oxygen. (Express Photo) Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said there was no information that any newborn children had died due to lack of oxygen. (Express Photo)

Responding to two separate questions in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the House that there was no indication that the death of more than 60 children at a Gorakhpur hospital last August was caused due to negligence. Secondly, the ministry also said there was no information that any newborn children had died due to lack of oxygen.

Between August 7 and August 11 in 2017 over 60 children had died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. Initially it was reported that the deaths were caused because the hospital had run out of oxygen supply for the patients. In October, the police in Gorakhpur had filed a chargesheet against seven people, including two doctors and the proprietor of the agency responsible for oxygen supply to the hospital. The chargesheet was filed under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, the investigating officer had mentioned.

The health ministry’s response in the Parliament on Friday has ruled out both the initially reported causes of the deaths.

In response to KV Thomas’ question asking “whether newborn children have died in various parts of the country due to non-supply of oxygen in time,” the Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that “as per information received from states, there are no such incidents reported where death of newborn children occurred due to lack of life saving oxygen.”

Asaduddin Owaisi had asked if “a large number of children’s death have been reported from different hospitals due to human negligence across the country especially from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand”. Responding to him, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated that there were “reports of newborns deaths from various hospitals in the country” in July and August. Choubey said that “central teams were sent to these hospitals and reports were also received from State Governments. The findings do not indicate any human negligence.”

In January, responding to a similar question about lack of oxygen, Choubey had told the Rajya Sabha, “States of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have reported that no deaths of the children and other patients occurred on a large scale due to lack of life saving oxygen and medicines.” Explaining the high rate of mortality at the Gorakhpur hospital, responding to another question in January, Choubey had told the Upper House that BRD Hospital is a “high case load tertiary care facility and providing specialist health care and referral services to the region”. He had said that because “children with serious illness are being admitted in this hospital, mortality in children is inevitable”.

Immediately after the incident, Nadda had visited the hospital along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has represented Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha from 1998 till 2017 when he took over his current role. The government had claimed then that the deaths were caused by other reasons, and not because of lack of oxygen.

