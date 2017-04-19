Union Cabinet restricts use of red beacon: A look at 2013 Supreme Court order which also brought down the number of VIPs

An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced restrictions on use of red beacons on cars allowing only the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha to use it. The move will be implemented from May 1, 2017.

This decision by the Union Cabinet takes forward the 2013 Supreme Court order in which it had drastically brought down the number of people or personalities who could use the red beacon atop their cars. The order, issued in December 2013, restricted the number of VIPs to only the heads of judiciary, legislature and executive along with those holding constitutional position.

Here is what the order states:

*The Supreme Court bench of Justices GS Singhvi and C Nagappan directed the state governments to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules in order to increase the amount of fine as a punishment for use of red beacon against the court order.

*It also stated that the vehicles carrying high dignitaries specified by Central government and States were allowed to be fitted with red lights but it could only be used when the dignitary was using the vehicle while on duty.

*To make sure that that the States and UTs did not expand the scope of term ‘high dignitaries’, the bench specified it could not be stretched beyond which is already mentioned in clauses c and d of the January 11, 2002 and, July 28, 2005 notifications issued by the Centre.

*The order also restricted police vehicles, ambulances, fire services, and other such agencies which require an unrestricted access and passage on the roads, from using the red lights. IT, however, states that different colour lights such as blue, white or multicolour, could be used atop these vehicles. However, later in 2015, the order was modified to allow the use of red beacon on these vehicles in Delhi after a plea from the government stating that the blue light was not visible in city’s fog and dust.

