No talks of JD(U) joining Union Cabinet: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Dismissing speculation that JD(U) could possibly join the Union Cabinet in Sunday’s reshuffle, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party president on Saturday said he had no such information. “There was no such talks of the JD(U) joining the Union Cabinet. No talks were held on the issue (between the BJP and JD(U)),” said Kumar, who recently snapped ties with the Grand Alliance to join forces with BJP in Bihar.

When asked about the Union Cabinet reshuffle, Kumar said, “I have come to know through media only that the JD(U) is going to join the Union Cabinet. I did not have any information in this regard.” He, however, said that his party would take a decision if any such proposal comes for joining the Union Cabinet. “But as of now, there is nothing like that (joining the cabinet),” Kumar added.

In third such exercise since the NDA came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a revamp of the Union Cabinet tomorrow to fill key vacancies and bring in new faces.

ALSO READ: Cabinet reshuffle: These are the 9 new faces likely to join Modi govt as ministers on Sunday

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also denied having such information. “I don’t have any information in this regard as this is not a state level matter. It’s a matter to be dealt with by higher ups,” said Modi.

Earlier in the day, a senior JD(U) leader stated that the party has not been informed about its participation in the government. “Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow,” he said.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App