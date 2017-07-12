Union Cabinet meets to clear key proposals: Here are the key takeaways

Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari leave after the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Source: ANI) Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari leave after the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Source: ANI)

Key proposals were approved and discussed in the Union Cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday in New Delhi. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved key trade, commerce, health and foreign cooperation proposals.

Here is an account of all the things that got the nod from the Union Cabinet:

1. One of the most major takeaways of the meeting was the approval for signing of the joint interpretative notes (JIN) agreement between India and Bangladesh. The JIN agreement is aimed at ensuring smooth implementation of the investment promotion and protection pact. The Cabinet also gave the nod to sign a JIN agreement with Germany for cooperation in the field of healthcare.

2. The Cabinet gave the nod for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Palestine for cooperation in the field of health and medicine. It also gave a nod for another MoU for cooperation in the field of information technology and electronics.

3. A proposal to upgrade and widen the 65-km long Imphal-Moreh section of National Highway 39 in Manipur was approved.

4. It also gave the nod for enhancement of the age of superannuation of medical officers of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) and Assam Rifles.

5. It gave the go-ahead for creating three posts of Director for new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

6. The Cabinet approved four-laning of Solapur Bijapur section of National Highway 52 between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

7. Cabinet gave the nod for setting up an International Rice Research Institute at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

8. Cabinet was also apprised of an MoU with Bangladesh for cyber security cooperation. The MoU deals with exchange of information relating to cyber attacks, cyber security incidents, cyber security technology cooperation etc. If approved later, it would be implemented via a joint committee on cyber security.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd