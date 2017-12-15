Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill

The bill, which gives women right to seek maintenance in case of Triple Talaq, will be tabled in Parliament during Winter session. The bill, which gives women right to seek maintenance in case of Triple Talaq, will be tabled in Parliament during Winter session.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the Triple Talaq Bill which makes giving instant talaq a punishable offence. The bill, which gives women right to seek maintenance in case of Triple Talaq, is likely to be tabled in Parliament during Winter session, that began today.

The draft law provides for three years in prison and a fine for a Muslim man trying to divorce his wife by uttering “talaq” three times. As per the draft, tripe talaq or talaq-e-biddat will be a “cognisable and non-bailable” offence punishable with three years imprisonment and the wife will be entitled to maintenance and the custody of children if they are minor.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the draft law, triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be bad or illegal and void.

The provision of subsistence allowance and custody has been made to ensure that in case the husband asks the wife to leave the house she should have legal protection.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd