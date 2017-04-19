Union Cabinet approves signing of amended tax treaty with Portugal to check tax evasion

The statement also said that the protocol’s commencement will help both India and Portugal to exchange tax related information. The statement also said that the protocol’s commencement will help both India and Portugal to exchange tax related information.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for signing of the protocol which seeks amendment of the convention between India and Portugal for double tax evasion. “The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing of a Protocol amending the convention between India and Portugal for avoidance of double taxation. The Protocol will also ensure prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income,” an official statement said as reported by news agency PTI.

The statement also said the protocol’s commencement will help both India and Portugal to exchange tax related information. The amended tax treaty will, therefore, help in keeping a check on tax evasion.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved borrowing from overseas lending agencies such as JICA directly by state government entities. The government “has approved the policy guidelines to allow financially sound state government entities to borrow directly from bilateral ODA (Official development Assistance) partners for implementation of vital infrastructure projects,” said an official statement.

In another major development, the Cabinet allowed the Election Commission to buy new Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines ahead of the 2019 General Assembly Elections. The EC can now obtain 16,15,000 units of VVPAT machines. Besides, the Cabinet also decided to end the use of red beacon lights from all vehicles except those of the President, Vice President and the Chief Justice of India. However, vehicles meant for emergency purposes and relief services, such as ambulance and fire service, will continue to use beacon lights.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd