Union Cabinet approves ordinance for death penalty for rape of children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cabinet Ministers at the Parliament House. (File Photo: by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cabinet Ministers at the Parliament House. (File Photo: by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age, according to official sources in the government. The criminal law amendment ordinance seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to introduce a new provision to sentence convicts of such crimes punishment of death.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of girls in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Gujarat’s Surat district recently. The ordinance will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

On Friday, the government had informed the Supreme Court that it is actively considering amending the penal law to introduce death penalty to the accused.

According to a source in the government, it has also been decided to put in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases. For instance, the minimum punishment for rape will now be life imprisonment as opposed to rigorous imprisonment of 7-10 years in the past.

In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to imprisonment for rest of life, which shall mean imprisonment till that person’s natural life.

In case of rape of a girl under 12 years, the minimum punishment is that of 20 years’imprisonment, which can be increased to imprisonment for life or death penalty.

In the ordinance, time limit for investigation as well as completion of trial of all cases of rape has been prescribed, which has to be mandatorily completed within two months. According to the source, a duration of six months has also been prescribed for disposal of appeals in all rape cases.

Bail restrictions

In the ordinance approved by the Union Cabinet, restrictions on bail have also been prescibed which are as follows:

• It has been prescribed that there will be no provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of rape or gang rape of a girl under 16 years.

• It has also been provided that court has to give notice of 15 days to public prosecutor and the representative of the victim before deciding bail applications in case of rape of a girl under 16 years of age.

​In order to give effect to the legal provisions and to improve the capacity of criminal justice system to deal with rape cases, Cabinet has approved a number of important measures which are as follows:

(a) Strengthening the courts and prosecution

• New Fast Track Courts will be set up in consultation with states/UTs and High Courts.

• Creation of new posts of public prosecutors and related infrastructure in consultation with states/UTs.

• Special forensic kits for rape cases to all police stations and hospitals.

• Dedicated manpower will be provided for investigation of rape cases in a time bound manner.

• Setting up special forensic labs in each state/UT exclusively for rape cases.

• These measures will form part of a new mission mode project to be launched within three months.

(b) National Database

• National Crime Records Bureau will maintain a national database and profile of sexual offenders.

• This data will be regularly shared with States/UTs for tracking, monitoring and investigation, including verification of antecedents by police.

(c) Assistance to victims

• The present scheme of One Stop Centres for assistance to victim to be extended to all districts in the country.

