Delhi Confidential: Turning Poetic

Turning Poetic

ON A day he reeled out statistics hailing his government’s fourth Budget in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his poetic side, posting a poem — “Basant, the advent of spring” — he had written long back on Basant Panchami. He posted a link to the poem on Twitter. The poem was originally written in Gujarati and dealt with the theme of existentialism. Its English translation read: all that begins meets an end, every end onsets a new beginning. “From the heart of autumn rises the spring,” it said. The post also had a video link of the composition sung by artist Parthiv Gohil.

All Praises

SOON AFTER Prime Minister Narendra hailed the Union Budget 2017 as “uttam” (best) Budget, his Cabinet colleagues vied with each other in showering praises on the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. M Venkaiah Naidu went to the extent of calling it a “Dasaswamedha Yagna”. “The Budget is clearly a 10-point strategy of taking the nation forward and I call it a Dasaswamedha Yagna for building a resurgent India,” Naidu said. “Historic” was the word used by ministers such as Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Ram Vilas Paswan while others talked about “gaon, garib, kisan” being the focus area of the Budget.

Name Play

MISA BHARATI, Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, attracted everyone’s attention when she turned up at Parliament House on Wednesday with her five-month-old son. Misa’s name has a stamp of politics as Lalu named her so because when she was born during the Emergency, he was in jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The sight of the mother and son evoked comments from onlookers like she should have named the baby “Sansad” — because he was born after she was elected to the Upper House.