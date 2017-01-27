Budget must be presented after assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav writes in letter to PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the budget be presented after the assembly elections. He said that if budget is presented before the votings commence, Uttar Pradesh will be deprived of schemes that could help India’s most populous state, NDTV reported. On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition seeking postponement of Union budget date due to upcoming elections in five states.

Election Commission had earlier ordered that the budget cannot include any announcements that could influence voters in the five states that begin voting just days after February 1.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the budget cannot be delayed on account of state elections.

Voting in Punjab and Goa begins on February 4. While it will be held in seven stages across Uttar Pradesh from February 11, the same date it would be wrapped up in Uttarakhand and Manipur. Results of all states will be announced on March 11.

According to NDTV, ML Sharma, an advocate, had through a PIL asked the top court to move the budget to after the election, alleging that the centre could try to influence the outcome with giveaways and populist schemes. Strict rules to prevent the centre or state governments to offer such schemes are on the other hand ensured by the Election Commission.