  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Union Budget ‘indifferent’ towards middle classes: Kamal Haasan

Union Budget ‘indifferent’ towards middle classes: Kamal Haasan

It was a matter of 'joy' that the Centre's attention has 'slightly' turned towards farmers and rural areas, Haasan added.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: February 2, 2018 2:42 pm
Kamaal Haasan had recently announced his foray into politics.
Related News

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who has announced his foray into politics, on Friday said the union budget showed that the Centre’s attention has “slightly” turned towards farmers and rural areas. This was a “bit soothing,” he said.

However, the Centre seems to have been ‘indifferent’ to the middle classes, he said in his response to the budget presented Thursday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“As far I understand, their (Centre’s) attention has slightly turned towards farmers and rural areas. This is a bit soothing,” he told reporters when they sought his response to the budgetary announcements made by Jaitley.

“As far as the middle class is concerned, they seem to have been indifferent,” to the latter, he added. However, it was a matter of ‘joy’ that the Centre’s attention has ‘slightly’ turned towards farmers and rural areas, Haasan added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 02: Latest News