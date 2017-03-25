SS Ahluwalia questions Mamata Banerjee’s claim of Narada sting falsity

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare S S Ahluwalia on Saturday expressed doubts over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the Narada tapes are false, saying if that was the case then why had the state registered a case against TMC MP K D Singh. “If she says that the Narada tapes are not true, then why has the state registered a case against K D Singh?” Ahluwalia asked.

Singh, a Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, had allegedly funded the Narada sting operation which showed several of the party’s ministers, MPs and MLAs accepting cash in exchange for favours. The Directorate of Economic Offences of the West Bengal government had registered a case against Alchemist group owned by K D Singh. Banerjee had also gone on record saying that giving Rajya Sabha ticket to Singh was a “blunder” committed by her.

Commenting on Banerjee’s statement that BJP and RSS were trying to spread violence in West Bengal, he said “Everybody has his or her own freedom of speech. No one can stop that.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now