Unintentional calls blocking Goa police emergency call service

Goa police has expressed concerns over increasing instances of mobile phone users dialling the emergency number, thus blocking the service for genuine callers. “It is brought to the notice of general public that due to inception of dial 112 as an emergency response system, there is considerable increase in unintentional or accidentally triggered phone calls,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupender Kumar told reporters here yesterday.

“Due to this, genuine callers are deprived of getting through the emergency phone line,” he added. Kumar said it has been observed that the panic button is being dialled accidentally or unintentionally by cell phone owners. “They are not aware that emergency number 112 has been dialled from their handsets and as a result they do not communicate anything to the control room,” he said.

In addition, the telephone does not get disconnected for sometime which makes that particular line unavailable to the general public, he added. Kumar said to overcome this problem on a temporary basis, the number of telephone lines in state police control room have been increased to 30 from the existing seven lines. “But increasing the lines is not the solution unless there is awareness amongst general public regarding that pressing of panic button is an emergency response system,” he said.

The DIG has appealed users of mobile phones to be cautious and careful while using their phone.

