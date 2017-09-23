Only in Express
Unidentified thieves decamp with Rs 13 lakh from ATM in Madhya Pradesh

By: PTI | Bhopal | Published:September 23, 2017 9:08 pm
Unidentified thieves decamped with more than Rs 13 lakh from the ATM of a private bank at Sonagiri crossing in Bhopal, police said. The thieves opened the ATM in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and decamped with Rs 13.16 lakh kept in it, according to initial investigations, Pipalani police station inspector Brijesh Bhargava said.

The ATM was unmanned, he said, adding, police are going through CCTV footage, to identify thieves. “We have registered a case against unidentified thieves and further investigations are on,” he added.

