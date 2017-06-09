Unidentified persons protest against tenancy act outside BJP office in Jharkhand

Some posters of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, were also torn. (file) Some posters of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, were also torn. (file)

Unidentified persons, allegedly part of a protest by tribals against the amendments in the Tenancy Acts – Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act – tore banners, posters outside the state BJP headquarters here on Friday. The protests were organised on the day of 117th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the tribal icon who led an uprising against the British.

A protest march against the amendments in CNT and SPT Acts, and some other issues, from Dhurva to Morhabadi Maidan was called by newly formed forum called, Birsa Munda Ulgulan Manch (Khunti). As people proceeded through various routes in the city, a group passed by the state BJP headquarters in Harmu. They spotted the banners and posters – including one offering tributes to Birsa Munda and other tribal icons, who laid their lives to fight against British – and tore them off.

Some posters of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, were also torn. Another group made a similar attempt to create ruckus at Harmu Maidan, where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Thursday inaugurated the Modi Fest with BJP workers putting up stalls displaying Bhim App and highlighting other programmes.

“It is unfortunate that the posters of Birsa Munda were also torn on a day when we are celebrating his birth anniversary. It is shameful,” said a BJP spokesperson.

SP (City) Aman Kumar said: “The posters and banners were torn at BJP office. We are ascertaining as to where all such acts have been carried out. They were not of serious nature, but we are trying to ascertain the identity of the people and will take action, as per law.” Efforts to reach organisers of the protest did not yield result.

