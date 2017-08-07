Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kashmir

The search party of forces was fired upon by militants triggering a gunbattle, the official said. The search party of forces was fired upon by militants triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

An unidentified militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Samboora late last night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search party of forces was fired upon by militants triggering a gunbattle, the official said. One militant was killed in the encounter, he said adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

