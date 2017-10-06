J-K: Gunmen shot, injure SPO and his seven-year-old son

After the attack gunmen fled from the spot as police and Army launched search operation to track down the gunmen. (Representational Image) After the attack gunmen fled from the spot as police and Army launched search operation to track down the gunmen. (Representational Image)

Unidentified gunmen on Friday evening shot and injured a Special Police Officer and his seven-year-old son in North Kashmir’s Kralgund village. Officials said that unidentified gunmen forcibly entered into the house of Altaf Ahmad and fired indiscriminately on the inmates of the house that left Altaf and his son injured.

Both father and son were shifted to hospital for treatment. A senior police officer blamed militants for the attack on the family members of SPO and said the condition of the seven-year-old boy is critical and doctors are trying to save him.

After the attack gunmen fled from the spot as police and Army launched search operation to track down the gunmen. Last week militants had killed a BSF jawan in Hajin town when he was on leave.

