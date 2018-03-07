Unicef Report: India drives child marriage drop in South Asia, some areas still a worry

Global data released by UNICEF shows that in South Asia, this has dropped by more than a third, from 50% to 30%. Global data released by UNICEF shows that in South Asia, this has dropped by more than a third, from 50% to 30%.

South Asia has recorded the steepest decadal decline in child marriage — from 50% to 30% — mainly owing to progress on child marriage prevalence rates in India, which has registered a drop from 47% to 27% over this ten-year period, according to a report released Tuesday.

Child marriage prevalence measures what percentage of all women aged 20-24 were first married before age 18.

Global data released by UNICEF shows that in South Asia, this has dropped by more than a third, from 50% to 30%. This is largely due to India, where prevalence has declined from 47% in 2005-2006 to 27% in 2015-2016, as per data from the National Family Health Survey.

Globally, one in five girls (21%) is married before she turns 18, as compared with one in four a decade ago, with the improving trend driven mainly by substantial reductions in South Asia. In “least developed countries”, the prevalence is as high as 40%.

UNICEF’s cross-country comparison on percentage of women aged 20-24 years who were first married before ages 15 and 18 is based on Demographic and Health Surveys and other nationally representative surveys.

The data, however, comes with a rider that improvement in national and state averages in India shouldn’t take attention away from the fact that many districts still have very high rates of child marriage, with the problem more pronounced in tribal communities and in particular castes including Scheduled Castes. It states that the highest prevalence rates of child marriage, up to 40%, are in Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala have prevalence below 20%.

Javier Aguilar, UNICEF’s chief of child protection, said that given the demographics of the country, the decline in South Asia is mainly attributed to India’s decline in child marriage prevalence by 43% (from 47% to 27%). The only other country to have seen a similar sharp decline is Ethiopia, where the decadal drop is 30%. “While we are still analysing the reasons for India’s good show, it is mainly due to the fact that more women are educated and this reflects in their changing aspirations. Many states have developed cash transfers to incentivise girls to stay in school,” he said.

Aguilar added that India has strong progressive legislation protecting children, violence against children is no more acceptable, and a vibrant civil society is also driving change at the community level. He warned, however, against being “overly optimistic” about the numbers as the improvement is not uniform across the country, and about 1.5 million girls are still married annually before they turn 18 years old.

The data estimates that at the current rate of 12 million girls being married annually in their childhood, by 2030 over 150 million girls globally are likely to marry before they turn 18 unless the progress is accelerated. The UNICEF data states that within South Asia, Bangladesh continues to have alarmingly high proportion of 22% and 59% girls being married before ages 15 and 18 years respectively. In India, the rate for girls under age 15 is 7%. The country with the worst rate is Niger in Western Africa, where 76% of the girls are married before 18 and 28% before age 15.

