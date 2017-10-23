Latest News
Unhappy with BJP-led government in Goa, ally MGP to ‘wait and watch’

MGP said the state government had 'failed' in resolving the vexed issues of offshore casinos, drugs and unemployment

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:October 23, 2017 6:19 pm
Goa government, Goa MGP party, BJP-MGP tussle in Goa, Manohar Parrikar, MGP unhappy with BJP, Goa elections, MGP lok sabha elections, MGP support to BJP, MGP NDA, MGP cabinet, Goa news MGP said it formed an alliance with the BJP as Manohar Parrikar (in pic) returned to the state as CM. File Photo
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is a part of the BJP-led dispensation in Goa, said on Monday some of its members were unhappy with the functioning of the government as they felt the administration had “collapsed”.

The party, with three members in the state assembly, two of whom are in the Manohar Parrikar Cabinet, also said it would adopt a wait-and-watch policy before deciding on the future course of action in the next six to eight months.

MGP chief Dipak Dhavalikar said the party was mulling to contest the next Lok Sabha elections on its own. “Few of our members were unhappy with the functioning of state government. They feel the administration has collapsed. The party has decided that it will wait and watch for six to eight months,” he said.

He said the state government had “failed” in resolving the vexed issues of offshore casinos, drugs, unemployment and others. He, however, refused to say if the party would withdraw its support to the BJP-led government.

“But the final call would be taken at a later stage…maybe six months prior to the polls,” Dhavalikar said, adding the party would restart the work in all constituencies it had contested the last assembly elections. He said the MGP polled 13 per cent of votes in the February assembly elections.

Dhavalikar said his party was not a part of the NDA and the current support to the BJP-led government was only because none of the parties got a majority in the assembly election. “We are yet to receive any such proposal on joining the NDA. Once we get it, we will decide,” he said, adding his party had discontinued the coalition with the BJP before the elections this year.

“We don’t have coalition with the BJP. The BJP sent us a proposal to support them to form the government which was accepted with the condition that Manohar Parrikar (who was the defence minister before the state polls) return to the state,” he said.

