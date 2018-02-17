UNFPA India chief, two others accused of harassment

Complainant Prashanti Tiwari, who was a UNFPA consultant at its Bihar office from January to December last year, wrote to EAM Sushma Swaraj on February 2, after ostensibly failing to get any relief from UNFPA. (in picture:Sushma Swaraj) Complainant Prashanti Tiwari, who was a UNFPA consultant at its Bihar office from January to December last year, wrote to EAM Sushma Swaraj on February 2, after ostensibly failing to get any relief from UNFPA. (in picture:Sushma Swaraj)

A former consultant at the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Bihar office, under whom the Android-based app against child marriage ‘Bandhan Tod’ was developed last year, has accused the agency’s India representative and two women staffers of “verbal abuse and character assassination”.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, she alleged that she was harassed for providing “evidence of misconduct by UNFPA staff, including religious intolerance, conspiracies on sexual harassment” at workplace.

According to the complainant, Prashanti Tiwari, 30, this occurred during her deposition before UNFPA HR Mission in November 2017.

Tiwari, who was a UNFPA consultant at its Bihar office from January to December last year, wrote to Swaraj on February 2, after ostensibly failing to get any relief from UNFPA. She has sought waiver of legal immunity granted to UN staff to let her lodge a criminal case against them. The staff members concerned should be tried in Indian court, she wrote.

Rajiv Chandran, United Nations Information Centre head in New Delhi, emailed that he is “aware” of the complaint but it is “impossible for UNFPA to as assess merits of the case” in the absence of “concrete evidence”.

An MEA official confirmed having received Tiwari’s email and said it has “already been sent to protocol division”.

Tiwari’s team had been lauded for launching the helpline app, Bandhan Tod (freedom from bondage), as part of UNFPA’s Gender Alliance project against child marriage.

Tiwari has accused UNFPA India representative Diego Palacios of harassing her, and Ena Singh (assistant representative, UNFPA India, Delhi), and the agency’s Bihar programme officer Pallavi Kumar of causing mental harassment with verbal abuse about her character, allegedly over her status as a single mother.

Tiwari said, “It was difficult to lodge a case against them because they enjoy legal immunity under UN provisions. I was left with no option but to approach the MEA.” Palacios did not respond to an email from The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App