Pak meet row: Unfazed by protests, BJP-led NDA to take on Opposition in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government on Friday remained unfazed over the opposition parties’ protests causing adjournment of the Rajya Sabha, maintaining that it would take on them over their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked the ruling alliance to strongly push the government’s agenda in Parliament.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar stated that the Congress should apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

At an election rally in Gujarat, Modi had alleged Pakistan interference in Gujarat assembly elections and claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday amid relentless protests by the opposition. The Congress accused PM Modi of levelling “serious charges” against Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and diplomats.

According to reports, PM Modi talked about India’s progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings, and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government’s “able” handling of the economy.

A leader, who attended the meeting, said the prime minister spoke about the government’s legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament. Modi also asked them to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

