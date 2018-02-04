Unfazed by chargesheet, Bhupinder Singh Hooda to go ahead with Rath Yatra

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Despite facing a chargesheet in Manesar land deal case, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will go ahead with the plans of his proposed Rath Yatra later this month.

On Sunday, Hooda will hold a meeting with his supporter Congress MLAs and MPs and former MPs and MLAs from the state in New Delhi to finalise road map for the Rath Yatra.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ran Singh Mann told The Indian Express there won’t be any change in the Rath Yatra programme because of the CBI chargesheet, which was submitted to a Panchkula court on Friday.

“Our battle against anti-people policies of BJP will continue. We will fight our political battle through democratic means while the legal battle would be fought in the court,” said Mann, a close associate of Hooda.

Hooda has planned to cover all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state during his Rath Yatra. “It would be conducted to highlight failure of the BJP government on different fronts. It’s also part of struggle for the problems of farmers, labourers and traders,” Hooda had told The Indian Express earlier.

Asked about talks of simultaneous polls of state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Hooda said, “The Congress is ready, even if the polls are conducted right now.”

