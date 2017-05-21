‘Unfair, nonsense’: As clubs go dry, members rail against Supreme Court ruling

Poona Club, the oldest club in the city, went dry earlier this week, leaving many members unhappy. Poona Club, the oldest club in the city, went dry earlier this week, leaving many members unhappy.

With the State Excise Department extending the liquor ban on Bund Road, a ‘highway’ connecting Moledina Road with Bund Garden Road, Poona Club — the oldest club in the city — went dry earlier this week. Along with it, the Residency Club, with over 3,000 member families, and Ladies Club, which was established in 1930s, with the then unique concept of an exclusive club for women, have also closed their bars.

The Turf Club, another British-era club located in Pune Camp area, had stopped serving liquor on April 1, when the Supreme Court directive — on stopping the sale of liquor within the 500-metre periphery of highways — was implemented.

The Royal Connaught Boat Club, which is close to the Pune-Nagar Road, had also stopped serving liquor at its premises, but the management reopened the bar after shifting the entrance gate to the other side of the compound, making the approach distance beyond 500 metres from Solapur Road.

These clubs are among the 600 establishments in the city that have gone dry in a phased manner. The members of these clubs have much to complain about, as they had paid hefty sums in membership fees and ‘a closed bar’ means the “club experience” — which the member families have been enjoying for several generations — has been ruined under the changed circumstances.

While the club managements have taken a cautious stance, saying they have no option but to abide by the rules, members are not hiding their displeasure over the situation.

“This is nonsense,” said Tanita Patheja, a member of Poona Club, who teaches French in an international school in the city. “The club is in the heart of the city and it has been there for well over a century. To now say that there’s some highway in the vicinity and so liquor can’t be served, it is unfair… also, members of the club are discerning people who will not drink and drive. These are responsible citizens who would either hire a cab or call a driver in case they consume alcohol and need to travel”.

She wondered if the move would be effective at all and cited the move by the Boat Club, which has shifted its entrance to circumvent the rule.

“Today evening, we had an event at the club, which was shifted to the Golf Course in Yerawada due to the liquor ban. It would be inconvenient for me as I will have to travel all the way from my home in Wanworie to Yerawada to attend the event,” said Patheja.

Jasmine Patel, who is a member of the Residency Club, said the move would affect the club regulars, especially senior citizens, who gather in the open space to have a drink or two in the evening.

“These people will have to look for an alternative place… to spend their evenings, despite being a member of the club and paying the fee. This is unfair to them,” said Patel.

Sanjay Singh, general manager of Residency Club, said the management had decided to abide by the Excise Department’s order, although it has kept them wondering how “city roads have suddenly become highways”.

“We are not the only ones suffering… the entire state is suffering because of the confusion about state highway and city roads. However, we are abiding by the orders received from the department… As far as the members are concerned, we are providing them all the other facilities. They can swim, play and dine,” said Singh. When contacted for comment, Lieutenant Colonel Ashok Sarkar (Retd), secretary, Poona Club, said he has “no comment to offer on the subject”.

