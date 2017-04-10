Unemployment rate in UP higher than national average: Government

In Picture, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) In Picture, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh is higher than the national average and the Centre will soon join hands with the new state government to deal with the problem, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said today.

He said in Lok Sabha that the national average of unemployment stood at 5.8 per cent. While the unemployment rate in rural areas of the country was 3.4 per cent, in the urban areas it was 4.4 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of unemployment in rural areas was 5.8 per cent and in urban areas 6.5 per cent, which “is quite high”, he said.

Dattatreya said he will soon coordinate with the new Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the problem. He said as many as 470 ‘Job Melas’ were held across the country of which 21 were held in Uttar Pradesh.

