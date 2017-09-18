Unemployed man allegedly kills wife in Telangana after she fails to clear medical entrance

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death and set her body on fire after she apparently failed to secure admission in a medical college. The incident occurred in Nagole of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana on Monday morning. The man, K Rushi Kumar, is currently unemployed. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and arrested Rushi as well as his parents. Police further said the accused set the body of his wife, Harika, 20, on fire to make it look like a case of suicide.

“The two got married two years ago at a very young age. Harika prepared for medical entrance test for a year and took the exam but could not qualify. Her husband, who is right now unemployed, was keen on her getting a medical seat and become a doctor. He had allegedly threatened her of divorce if she failed to get through. Harika had told her parents about this. Recently, Harika took admission in Bachelor of Dental Surgery at Kamineni Medical College but her husband was apparently not happy about it,” Assistant Commissioner P Venugopal Rao said.

Police added that Harika’s parents also said he was pestering them for dowry so as to start a business venture. The couple hail from Khammam district of Telangana and had moved to Hyderabad two years ago after marriage. They were living at Rock Town Colony in Nagole. Rushi had recently lost his job as a salesman in a private company.

