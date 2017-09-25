Undisclosed income of Rs 650 cr found: I-T

The searches last week were conducted at 25 premises at Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. The searches last week were conducted at 25 premises at Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

A search carried out by the Income Tax department in 25 properties linked to former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna’s son-in-law has unearthed money to the tune of Rs 650 crore, according to the tax agency.

The I-T department carried out searches on properties linked to V G Siddharth, who owns the Cafe Coffee Day chain, the Serai Resorts, financial firm Way2Wealth and other companies, last week. According to the I-T department, the searches on firms owned by Siddharth resulted in “an admission of previously concealed income exceeding Rs 650 crore”, which is likely to increase. “There are other issues, including violations of other statutes, on which there is no disclosure but relevant evidence has been found,” sources said.

