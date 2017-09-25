Only in Express
  • Undisclosed income of Rs 650 cr found: I-T

Undisclosed income of Rs 650 cr found: I-T

Assets linked to Krishna’s son-in-law

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published:September 25, 2017 3:32 am
sm krishna, it raid, sm krishna son in law, income tax dept, income tax raid, bengaluru, indian express The searches last week were conducted at 25 premises at Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.
Top News

A search carried out by the Income Tax department in 25 properties linked to former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna’s son-in-law has unearthed money to the tune of Rs 650 crore, according to the tax agency.

The I-T department carried out searches on properties linked to V G Siddharth, who owns the Cafe Coffee Day chain, the Serai Resorts, financial firm Way2Wealth and other companies, last week. According to the I-T department, the searches on firms owned by Siddharth resulted in “an admission of previously concealed income exceeding Rs 650 crore”, which is likely to increase. “There are other issues, including violations of other statutes, on which there is no disclosure but relevant evidence has been found,” sources said.

The searches last week were conducted at 25 premises at Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 24: Latest News