Undeserving people got Bharat Ratna before 1990: BJP MP

BJP MP Laxmi Narayan Yadav has claimed that the Bharat Ratna award was bestowed on undeserving people before 1990, adding that “the bigger the scoundrel, the sooner he got it’’.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sagar made the remark while addressing a gathering in Sagar town on the occasion of B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Friday. The MP was trying to make a case that injustice was done to Ambedkar because of an alleged casteist mindset. Praising then PM V P Singh for giving Ambedkar the award, he said the Janata Dal government was the one that decided to undo the injustice. “pahile nachaiyye, gavaiyye, chhote, bade jo jitna badmash tha woh utna jaldi le gaya. (before that dancers, singers, small, big…the bigger the scoundrel the sooner he got it).’’

The 72-year-old leader said the trend of bestowing the highest civilian award on those who did not deserve it changed after it was given to Dr Ambedkar. When contacted, Yadav first claimed the video may have been doctored, then said it may have been a slip of the tongue. Finally, he admitted that “thodi bahot controversy bani rahni chahiye (a little bit of controversy is good)’’. He then clarified the use of word badmash saying that “I was referring to Padma and other awards, not just the Bharat Ratna’’.

The BJP said it was a remark made in personal capacity and had nothing to do with the party. The MP, meanwhile, said the party had not sought an explanation. Those who were bestowed the Bharat Ratna before 1990 were C Rajagopalachari; S Radha Krishnan; C V Raman; Jawaharlal Nehru;Bhagwan Das; M Visvesvaraya; Govind Ballabh Pant; D K Karve; B C Roy; P D Tandon; Dr Rajendra Prasad; Zakir Hussain; P V Kane; Lal Bahadur Shastri; Indira Gandhi; V V Giri; K Kamaraj; Mother Teresa; Vinoba Bhave; Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and M G Ramachandran.

