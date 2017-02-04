Underwater harbour defence, surveillance system launched

An Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Friday. The system will enhance the security of valuable assets against asymmetric threats, a Defence spokesperson said. Vice Admiral Luthra said the inauguration of IUHDSS is a significant step in strengthening Harbour Defence and Security at Mumbai.

The IUHDSS is a state of the art system with integrated radars, electro optic cameras and sonars. The sensors have been strategically installed around the Mumbai Harbour to provide comprehensive real-time situational awareness for monitoring and analysis, the spokesperson said.