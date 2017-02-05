Undertrial sodomised in MP jail by inmate; cops book officials

An inmate of Niwari area sub-jail has alleged an inmate sodomised him last month and the jail officials didn’t take any action on his complaint. Following the orders of Additional Sessions court Judge R P Sonkar on the complaint by Nirbhay Singh, police on Saturday booked jailor Praveen Tripathi, chief warden Ashok Kushwaha and Hiralal Yadav, an undertrial in a murder case.

According to Singh, the alleged incident had occurred in the prison on January 27. Tripathi, Kushwaha and Yadav were booked under relevant sections of IPC. Singh had apprised the judge about the incident during a hearing in the case against him, said Niwari police station inspector Kailash Babu Arya.