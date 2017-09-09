Undertrial shot on court premises, 11 cops suspended

An undertrial with nearly 20 cases against him was on Friday shot dead by unidentified persons on the premises of Barh Civil Court in Patna. (Representational Image) An undertrial with nearly 20 cases against him was on Friday shot dead by unidentified persons on the premises of Barh Civil Court in Patna. (Representational Image)

An undertrial with nearly 20 cases against him, including those of murder and extortion, was on Friday shot dead by unidentified persons on the premises of Barh Civil Court in Patna. Two other undertrials sustained gunshot injuries. Their condition is reported to be stable. SSP, Patna, Manu Maharaj, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. At least 11 police personnel, who were on duty on the premises, have been suspended for prima facie negligence.

According to police, Guddu Singh, who was lodged in Barh jail, was brought to the civil court on Friday for hearing in a case. “As he was about to be produced in the court, some persons came and fired several shots. Guddu Singh died on the spot, while two other undertrials were rushed to hospital,” said an official. Addl DG (Headquarters) S K Singhal said over phone: “The two other injured have been identified as Daya Shankar Singh and Barbar Singh. We are verifying whether the two were involved in any case in which Guddu Singh was facing trial. As of now, efforts are on to identify the culprits.” Singhal added that the assailants, who were two in number, walked up to Singh, fired at him and managed to escape in the melee that followed.

He said police are trying to ascertain if they fled in a vehicle. Senior police officers said the security lapse that led to the incident has been taken seriously. “There were at least 25 policemen in-charge of security and transportation of undertrials. Still, this incident happened. As of now, at least eight constables, two sub-inspectors and another policeman who were deployed on the court premises have been suspended,” said Singhal.

