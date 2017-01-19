Undertrial prisoner dies in custody

An undertrial prisoner lodged in a correctional home here died on Wednesday amidst allegation that he had been tortured in custody. Superintendent of Malda Correctional Home, D Bhutia, said the deceased, Rabijul Sheikh (32), was arrested in dacoity and Arms Act cases. Sheikh, who was forwarded to the jail on January 2, complained of chest pain this morning and was sent to Malda Medical College Hospital. There, he went to the toilet where he fell down and died, Bhutia said.

Sheikh’s family members alleged that his body bore injury marks in the head and face, but Bhutia said there were no injury marks on him when he was sent to the hospital. Higher authorities have been informed about the incident, the superintendent said.