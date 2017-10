An undertrial at Yerawada Central jail allegedly assaulted an inmate with a stone after a dispute. The incident took place in one of the barracks around 12.30 am. Police said one Akshay Lonare assaulted Ajay Mati. Both are accused in murder cases. Police said Mati sustained a deep wound on the head and was rushed to the jail infirmary. A probe revealed Lonare was angry that Mati had given a beedi to another inmate.

