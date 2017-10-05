Undercurrent against both BJP & Cong in Gujarat, says Shankersinh Vaghela after 6000 kms of travel

After announcing Jan Vikalp front on September 19, Vaghela had undertaken a 13-day tour of different pilgrimage spots in Gujarat. (File) After announcing Jan Vikalp front on September 19, Vaghela had undertaken a 13-day tour of different pilgrimage spots in Gujarat. (File)

Ex-Congress leader, Shankersinh Vaghela who recently floated a third front for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls said on Thursday that he covered 6000 kilometers in the first leg of his tour across the state where he discovered an “undercurrent” against both the BJP and the Congress.

After announcing Jan Vikalp front on September 19, Vaghela had undertaken a 13-day tour of different pilgrimage spots in Gujarat. “During these visits, we found a huge undercurrent against both the BJP and the Congress. The Congress party has never won more than 60 seats after 1990 and BJP has not been able to fulfill the hopes of the people… Jan Vikalp will provide the much needed human touch,” said Vaghela while sharing his experiences with mediapersons.

Vaghela who in the past had parted ways from the BJP to join the Congress talked about his meetings with farmers in Junagadh where they complained about rampant corruption related to crop insurance. He also narrated how GST was having an adverse effect on the smaller players operating in the diamond and textile sector in Surat. “I had not gone to address public meetings or to gather crowds. I had gone for a feedback from the people,” he said adding that he found “blind support” from whomsoever he met. “I have gained personal strength from these visits,” said Vaghela.

The leader is expected to launch a second leg of his “people-to-people” contact from Friday, where he will meet well-wishers and supporters in Ahmedabad. Thereafter on October 7 he will be travelling to Vadodara and will hold a similar meeting at his residence at Gandhinagar on October 8. On October 14, Vaghela is expected to travel to Rajkot.

Vaghela however did not have a clear answer when asked why his MLA son Mahendrasinh Vaghela or other MLAs who rebelled against the Congress party before the Rajya Sabha polls, were not joining the Jan Vikalp front. “He has refused to join the BJP. He did not say anything about joining Jan Vikalp… He is a mature politician and I cannot say anything on his behalf,” said Vaghela when asked about his son’s political future.

Vaghela also insisted that the Congress MLAs who rebelled and defected to the BJP were not with him. “If they were with me, they will not have gone and joined the BJP,” he quipped.

When asked if his efforts on the ground were enough for the newly floated Jan Vikalp to make an impact among the masses before the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Vaghela drawing an analogy from the kitchen said, “If you want to know if the rice is cooked, you have to press only one grain and see. You do not have to press all of them.” He admitted that his effort was an “experiment” that had all the reasons to succeed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App