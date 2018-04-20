Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Under-construction building collapses in Kochi, Metro services curtailed

The building was located close to the Kochi Metro elevated corridor and services have been curtailed for the section for now as a precautionary measure.

Written by Vishnu Varma | Kochi | Updated: April 20, 2018 12:32:09 am
kochi building collapse, kerala, kaloor, kochi metro, kmrl, indian express A few earth moving equipments are also feared to have sunk below the ground. (Express Photo)
An under-construction building in the heart of Kochi collapsed late Thursday night, police said. However, no casualties are feared yet. The building, which was set to house a garments showroom upon completion, collapsed in Kaloor with its foundation sinking significantly below the ground. Piling work was reportedly going on at the spot. However, since the incident happened late at night, at around 10 pm, there were no workers present at the site. A few earth moving equipments are also feared to have sunk below the ground.

An official at the Ernakulam Town police station said officers and personnel from the fire department are already at the spot and are clearing the debris. The building was located close to the Kochi Metro elevated corridor and services have been curtailed for the section for now as a precautionary measure. KMRL is likely to operate services through Kaloor on Saturday only after a safety assessment.

Road traffic through Kaloor has also been diverted due to the accident.

