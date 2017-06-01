Under PM Modi, states reduced to municipalities: M K Stalin

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin (File) DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin (File)

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s new rules on cattle trade, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin said on Wednesday that in Modi’s regime, states have been reduced to municipalities and Chief Ministers are being treated like municipality leaders.

Leading an agitation in Chennai against the new rules, Stalin alleged that the Modi regime is taking away the freedom of people and asked what is the point in claiming that India is independent. “Freedom is being taken away by the Modi government… he is now treating all CMs like municipality leaders and states have been reduced to entities like a municipality,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App