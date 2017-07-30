Under NIA scanner for terror funding, Geelani’s son admitted in ICU for chest pain

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son hospitalised. Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son hospitalised.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son Naeem Geelani has been admitted to the SKIMS Hospital after he complained of chest pain, news agency PTI reported. Naeem was scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday to appear before National Investigative Agency (NIA) for interrogation on Wednesday. He is under scanner for alleged terror funding.

Naeem is the second son of Geelani, who heads separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. A Hurriyat spokesman said that Naeem is a heart patient and had suffered a massive heart attack in 2009. He said, “Naeem has been kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He has been under regular medical care. Repeated psychological pressure may have had adverse effects on his health.”

The NIA on Sunday conducted raids at two places belonging to a close aide of Geelani in Jammu. The agency detained Devinder Singh Behal, an advocate from Nowshera and chairperson of Jammu Kashmir Peace Forum. Four mobile phones, a tablet, electronic devices, incriminating documents & financial papers were also recovered from Behal’s residence, news agency ANI reported.

